Iowa Delegation Asks Trump to Reconsider Aluminum/Steel Tariffs

Congressman Steve King announces that he has joined with the members of Iowa’s Congressional delegation on a letter to President Trump requesting that the President reconsider his proposal to place tariffs on imported steel and aluminum. The signatories to the letter expressed their concerns that trading partners affected by the President’s proposed tariffs will enact retaliatory trade measures that will hurt Iowa’s economy. Iowa is the second largest agricultural export state, and shipped over $10 billion in agriculture products abroad in 2015. The letter was signed by all six members of the Iowa delegation: Senators Chuck Grassley and Joni Ernst, and King’s fellow Congressmen, David Young, Rod Blum, and Dave Loebsack.

“The delegation is bringing our concerns about Iowa’s agricultural and manufacturing sectors facing retaliatory measures from our trading partners to the President’s attention in hopes he doesn’t follow through on his threats to place tariffs on imported steel and aluminum,” said King. “Ag exports and manufacturing are two key drivers of Iowa’s economy, and President Trump needs to know that the Iowa delegation is united around the belief that he should reconsider his proposed course of action.”