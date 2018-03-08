George Burns Show Comes to Britt Tonight

The legendary George Burns delighted audiences for decades with his wit and occasional dry humor. Now George Burns Alive Again and In Concert will take place tonight beginning at 7pm in the Britt Public Library. The show will feature Broadway and film actor Duffy Hudson will play the role of George Burns as he takes the audience on a stroll through nostalgia lane.

Hudson will sing, dance, and tell stories in the character of George Burns in this 75 minute show. The one man musical and comedy performance is scripted for the entire family and is free and open to the public. The event is being sponsored by the Friends of the Britt Public Library.