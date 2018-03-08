Council Approves Budget and Appointments

The Forest City Council officially approved the Fiscal Year 2018-19 Budget through a resolution on Monday night. Forest City Mayor Byron Ruiter says that the budget involves some good news for the residents of Forest City.

The city has operated with an Assistant Police Chief for a number of years, but with the impending retirement of Chief Doug Jensen, the new Police Chief Tom Montgomery will operate the department with two lieutenant officers. Ruiter points out that this will create supervision opportunities on all shifts.

Norma Hertzer of Grow Forest City is now working with the council on the Visioning Iowa Program.

Ruiter also says that the council conducted a GoTo Meeting with Jason Conn of the IDNR regarding an ordinance dealing with Flood Plain Regulations.