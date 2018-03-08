Candidate Filing Period Opens in Hancock County

The time to file for candidacy for offices in Hancock County is now open according to Hancock County Auditor Michelle K. Eisenman. She has some reminders for those wishing to file for the June 5th Primary Election.

Iowa’s Primary Election is held for the members of the three political parties in Iowa. They are the libertarian, Democratic, and Republican parties. Voting will be held in all ten precincts in the county.

Local offices in Hancock County to be on the ballot this year include the County Attorney, County Recorder, County Treasurer, and two seats on the Hancock County Board of Supervisors.

The candidate filing period for the primary election is now until March 28that 5pm at the county courthouse in Garner. Filing can be done in the Hancock County Auditors Office through the Commissioner of Elections, Michelle K. Eisenman.

Those with further questions should contact the Auditor’s Office at (641) 923-3163.