Lakota Womans’ Death Determined to be a Homicide

An autopsy shows a northern Iowa woman whose body was found in a home died of “sharp force injuries.”

The Iowa State Medical Examiner’s Office also determined 38-year-old Krista Lynn Hesebeck’s death was a homicide.

The Kossuth County Sheriff’s Office says deputies and medics were sent early Saturday to provide medical assistance and investigate a report of a domestic assault in Lakota. They found Hesebeck’s body at one address and then found an injured man at another address. He was treated and taken to jail.

Authorities have charged 45-year-old Chad Dietrick, of Lakota, with first-degree murder and a related weapons count.