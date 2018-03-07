James Betz is the MBT KIOW Prep of the Week for March 7, 2018

PREP OF THE WEEK MARCH 7 2018

This week’s MBT KIOW Prep of the Week is a junior at Garner-Hayfield-Ventura High School. James Betz led the Cardinals Monday as their 4th quarter comeback fell just short in a 65-60 loss to Aplington-Parkersburg in a 2A Substate final. James shot 7 of 13 from the floor, scoring 16 points, grabbing 9 rebounds, and dishing out 2 assists as the Cardinals ended their season at 20-5. Congratulations to Garner-Hayfield-Ventura junior James Betz, this week’s MBT KIOW Prep of the Week.