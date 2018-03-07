Hancock County to Host Legislative Forums

With school funding issues along with controversy surrounding the proposed ending of county and city backfill monies, Hancock County residents will be given a chance to query their state legislators on Friday. Senator Dennis Guth of Klemme and Representative Terry Baxter will be present for a series of legislative forums throughout the county.

The first forum will take place at 9am at the Garner Memorial Recreational Center-Multi Purpose Room. The meeting is free and open to the public. The second forum of the day will take place at 11am in the Kanawha Fire Station. The third meeting will take place in the Britt City Hall beginning at 1:15pm.

One of the possible issues that may be discussed is the removal of a requirement that college graduates pass an exam before they can be hired as a teacher. The Iowa Senate is currently reviewing the bill that revokes a 2013 education reform plan put forward by then Governor Terry Branstad.