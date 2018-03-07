Ft. Dodge Teacher Accused of Having Sexual Relations With a Student

A former paraeducator at a Fort Dodge high school has been accused of having sex with a student.

Court records say 22-year-old Denico Johnson is charged with sexual exploitation by a school employee. A phone listing for Johnson couldn’t be found Tuesday. The records don’t list the name of an attorney who could comment for him. His next court hearing is scheduled for March 14.

The records say the charge stems from an incident last September. A criminal complaint says the girl reported that she repeatedly told Johnson no.

The Messenger reports that a prosecutor says Johnson no longer works at Fort Dodge Senior High.