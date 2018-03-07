Guth Pushes Spoofing Legislation

All 50 members of the Iowa Senate have voted for legislation that would penalize people caught “spoofing” in Iowa.

That’s Senator Dennis Guth of Klemme. The use of fake caller ID numbers has exploded, even though it is against federal law. The bill that has cleared the Senate makes spoofing a crime if an Iowa area code is used and the person receiving the call is within the state’s borders. Those found guilty of such spoofing would be fined $40,ooo per call. This proposal now goes to the Iowa House for review.