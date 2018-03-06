Winter Weather Plagues the Area With Covered Roads

The National Weather Service will continue the Winter Weather Advisory until 3pm this afternoon. Periods of snow, occasionally heavy at times, persists over the area with another heavy band to the north in Minnesota. At 8am, radar indicated that the low pressure system responsible for the snow was located over Des Moines and moving east.

Roads in the area continue to be maintained, but caution is still urged by area officials. The bridge construction on US 69 is seeing snow cover on the roads that are used as detours. 260th Street to the south that leads into the Eagle Flats Wildlife Area and R44 which runs north and south are covered in some spots with a thin layer of snow. That detour will remain in place until August 30th.

Another closed road is Iowa 9 Highway between US 65 in Manly and County Road S56. Although the road is currently closed for utility work, snow does cover parts of the detour on 390th to the north.

County road crews are reporting partially to completely covered roads throughout the area and there are partial to completely snow covered city streets. Iowa Department of Transportation is reporting that I-35 and US 18 are completely covered along with Highways 3, 9, 17, 65, 69, and 169. Those traveling south on I-35 should expect snow covered highways until they reach Swaledale to the south. If you are traveling south on US 65, partial covered roads begin to emerge around Sheffield. Those traveling south on US 69, may see partial covered roads begin near Blairsburg

A Winter Weather Advisory for snow means periods of snow will cause primary travel difficulties. Those traveling should be prepared for snow covered roads, bridges, and secondary roadways. There may be limited visibility at times because of the blowing and drifting snow.

Area officials urge that you travel prepared with an emergency travel kit that includes water, snacks, blankets, a cell phone on your person, hand and foot warmers, and shovel. Do not leave your vehicle to seek help as this could prove to be more dangerous in the slippery winter conditions.