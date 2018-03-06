Winnebago Board to Approve 2019 Budget

The Winnebago County Board of Supervisors will meet this morning to first hear about secondary road matters from Winnebago County Engineer Scott Meinders. The board will discuss the state of certain roads and address any issues that have been brought to their attention.

The board will then look at drainage matters that have either been addressed or have been petitioned by Winnebago County residents.

The board will then conclude a lengthy process of designing the Fiscal Year 2018-19 budget. The board will first hold a public hearing beginning at 10am where the public may present any concerns that they may have regarding the budget. The comment period is also open to employees of the county. Afterwards, the board is expected to approve the budget.

The board will meet in the Winnebago County Courthouse beginning at 9am. The meeting is open to the public.