Waldorf Softball Splits in Monday Night Action

Walsh 4, Waldorf 2;

Waldorf 10, Ohio Christian 9

MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. – Erasing a seven-run deficit, a determined Waldorf softball team earned a split Monday on their first day of action at the Fastpitch Dreams Collegiate Softball Tournament.

After falling 4-2 in a hard-fought battle to NCAA Division II foe Walsh (Ohio), the Warriors rebounded in comeback fashion, digging out of a 7-0 hole to beat Ohio Christian, 10-9.

Payge Jurgens’ RBI single pushed home the first run in the Warriors comeback effort and sparked a seven-run rally in the bottom of the second inning.

Peyton Arenson and Lauren Hein each added an RBI single for Waldorf (4-6 overall, 3-1 NSAA), which capped the rally with an RBI base-on-balls by Jurgens that forced home Arenson with the tying run.

A pair of runs by the Trailblazers (1-1) in the top of the third inning forced the Warriors back into comeback mode, but Waldorf tied it with a Kennedy Vinchattle RBI single then Jurgens’ third RBI of the game in the bottom of the fourth.

Vinchattle then provided the game winner in the bottom of the fifth, driving in Hattie Hupke, who led off the inning with a single.

Jessica Whittaker (1-1) earned her first collegiate win in relief in the game, striking out four batters in four innings in the circle, and Kaylie Brindley pitched the final two frames to earn a save.

Hupke went 3-for-5 to lead the offense, while Jurgens and Taylor Navratil each had a pair of hits, and Jurgens drove in three runs.

Hupke finished the day going 5-for-8 as she was 2-for-3 in the opener against the Cavaliers, who took advantage of an early error to push home three runs and grab a 3-1 lead after one inning in the week’s opener for Waldorf.

An RBI double by Vinchattle had put the Warriors on top, 1-0, in the top of the first inning.

Bree Hamblin singled in a run in the top of the fourth, closing the score to 3-2, but Walsh (8-2) iced the win with another unearned run in the fifth inning then holding off the Warriors, who brought the tying run to the plate with one out in the sixth, but Waldorf could not score again.

Hein added a pair of hits in the opener for the Warriors, who are back in action Tuesday in the week-long tournament, playing Briar Cliff at 12:30 p.m. (Central time) and Glenville State (W.V.) at 2:30 p.m. (Central time).