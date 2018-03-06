UPDATE: Road Conditions Improve As Advisory is Extended

The National Weather Service has extended the Winter Weather Advisory in the area until 6pm. This is due to bands of snow that continue to move in from the northwest. A Winter Weather Advisory means that periods of snow will cause primary travel difficulties. Travelers should be prepared for snow covered roads and limited visibilities.

Roads this morning were basically snow covered until improvements could be made around 10am. Forest City roads have been cleared as have those in Garner, Britt, Clear Lake, Belmond, Lake Mills, Thompson, Buffalo Center, Kanawha, Klemme, Goodell, Corwith, and Ventura.

However, partial snow covered roads remain in Algona, Swea City, Humboldt, Wesley, Thor, Eagle Grove, Renwick, and portions of Ft. Dodge.

Travel is currently not advised on the Highway 69 detour. 260th Street, R44, and B16 which form the detour around the bridge construction project have not been cleared and the Iowa DOT advises against traveling on those roads until the snow can be cleared.

Because of the current conditions, Worth County has issued a tow ban in effect until this evening. Area city snow ordinances remain in effect until the roads are cleared and the snow event ends.

The forecast for the area in general is for the snow to taper off leading to blowing and drifting snow with north winds up to 33 mph. The area may receive 1 inch more of snow before the event ends. The blowing and drifting snow could cause problems for motorists as these may develop into slippery areas with the falling temperatures. Winds will diminish after midnight.