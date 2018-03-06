Forest City Chamber presents Annual Awards

The Forest City Chamber of Commerce and Forest City Economic Development Annual Meeting and Awards Dinner
was held Tuesday night in the Atrium at Waldorf University.
There were a pair of Business of the Year Presentations, one
to FCIS Insurance and the other to KIOW Radio. Both are
celebrating 40 years in business this year.
Volunteer of the Year is Karin Carlson.
Winner of the John K. and Louise V. Hanson Lifetime Achievement Award went to the late Gaylord Wooge.
Also, the Forest City Parks and Recreation Department has
created the Gaylord Wooge Service Award and that award
was presented to the family of the late Tim Nelson.