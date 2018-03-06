Britt City Council To Discuss New Hirings Tonight

March 6, 2018 AJ Taylor Local News, News Comments Off on Britt City Council To Discuss New Hirings Tonight

The Britt City Council will meet this evening beginning at 7pm to review a number of applications for various positions within the city. The council will first set a date and time to meet to approve the hiring and employment agreement for the new City Administrator/Clerk.

The council will then look at the Parks and Recreation Director application. They may also take action on the application. This will be followed by a review of the Pool Director applications. The council may discuss each of the applications before taking action on one or more of them.

The council has also scheduled a time to set Aquatic Membership costs and Summer Recreation Registration fees.

The council will also review and possibly approve a resolution on the Highway 18 Super Two project. The Hancock County Board of Supervisors approved a similar resolution on Monday of last week. Several corridors including Highway 18 are being considered for improvements. According to the Iowa Department of Transportation, a 4 lane expansion may not be in the cards for Highway 18, but enhancements like paved shoulders, left- and right-turn lanes, acceleration lanes and passing lanes could be.

A configuration of improvements dubbed the “Super-2” is considered by the DOT as safer than a standard two-lane roadway, but one that provides most of the benefits of a four-lane route at a lower cost.

The council will meet in the Britt City Hall.