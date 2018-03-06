Britt City Council To Discuss New Hirings Tonight

The Britt City Council will meet this evening beginning at 7pm to review a number of applications for various positions within the city. The council will first set a date and time to meet to approve the hiring and employment agreement for the new City Administrator/Clerk.

The council will then look at the Parks and Recreation Director application. They may also take action on the application. This will be followed by a review of the Pool Director applications. The council may discuss each of the applications before taking action on one or more of them.

The council has also scheduled a time to set Aquatic Membership costs and Summer Recreation Registration fees.

The council will also review and possibly approve a resolution on the Highway 18 Super Two project. The Hancock County Board of Supervisors approved a similar resolution on Monday of last week. Several corridors including Highway 18 are being considered for improvements. According to the Iowa Department of Transportation, a 4 lane expansion may not be in the cards for Highway 18, but enhancements like paved shoulders, left- and right-turn lanes, acceleration lanes and passing lanes could be.

A configuration of improvements dubbed the “Super-2” is considered by the DOT as safer than a standard two-lane roadway, but one that provides most of the benefits of a four-lane route at a lower cost.

The council will meet in the Britt City Hall.