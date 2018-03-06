Pothole Season Has Begun in North Iowa

The freeze-thaw cycle of the past few months has brought a bevy of bone-jarring potholes to virtually every north Iowa road. Kelly Pargett, spokeswoman for State Farm Insurance in Iowa, says motorists can’t do much about the crumbling roads but we can try to protect our vehicles by chosing where and when we drive.

Some north Iowa roads already more closely resemble moonscapes and Pargett says one key to keeping out of those concrete craters is to increase your following distance.

As always, avoid distractions like cell phones, navigation systems and the radio. Pargett says keep your eyes on the road and get ready to brake.

It may be better for the suspension, too, if you brake before hitting the hole versus skidding over it. Pothole damage can quickly rise into the hundreds of dollars, though many insurance companies cover it under the collision portion of the policy. State Farm is Iowa’s largest auto insurer.