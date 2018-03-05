Winter Weather Advisory Posted

The National Weather Service has issued a Winter Weather Advisory for the counties of Winnebago, Worth, and Cerro Gordo today until 9pm. A Winter Weather Advisory for snow means periods of snow will cause primarily travel difficulties. Be prepared for snow covered roads, bridges, and secondary roadways. There may be limited visibilities at times so use caution while driving.

Total snow accumulations of 2 to 3 inches may be possible with this storm. Some areas may receive up to 4 inches, especially further east and along the Minnesota border. Snow totals could change dramatically within the same county you are in.

Because of the strong winds out of the southeast which could reach 30 miles per hour gusts, roads may become slippery at times, particularly in heavy snow areas. Reduced visibilities may also be the case in these same locations.

This same system may produce an isolated thunderstorm in southerly parts of Hancock County and counties further south such as Wright and Humboldt. Wind will be the major factor here as locations could see gusts as high as 40 mph. In addition, periodic showers which could be heavy at times, may cause some travel difficulties.