Stanley M. Riedel, 90, of Rowan passed away Sunday, March 4, 2018 at the Iowa Specialty Hospital in Belmond.

Funeral services for Stanley Riedel will be held on Saturday, March 10, 2018 at 2:00 PM at the Dows Community Center, 119 East Ellsworth Street in Dows, with Pastor Mark Peterson officiating. Burial will take place at Graceland Cemetery in Rowan.

Visitation will be held on Friday, March 9, 2018 from 4:00 PM until 7:00 PM at Ewing Funeral Home, 111 Luick’s Lane South in Belmond, and will continue one hour prior to services at the Dows Community Center on Saturday.

www.ewingfh.com

Ewing Funeral Home

111 Luick’s Lane South

Belmond, Iowa 50421

641-444-3248