Roxanne L. Irons, age 59 of rural Lake Mills, died peacefully on Thursday, March 1, 2018 at her home.

Funeral service will be 2 PM, Saturday, March 10, 2018 at Salem Lutheran Church, 401 South Lake Street, Lake Mills, IA 50450, with Pastor Bill Peters officiating.

Visitation will be 3:30 PM to 7 PM, Friday evening, March 9, 2018, also at Salem Lutheran Church, and again one hour prior to the service on Saturday.

Cremation will take place after the funeral service and inurnment will take place at Sunnyside Cemetery, Lake Mills, IA, at a later date.

The family suggests that memorials be made to The ALS Association Iowa Chapter, 3636 Westown Parkway – Suite 204 – West Des Moines, IA 50266 or to the Christian radio station of your choice.

Mittelstadt Funeral Home, 902 East Main Street in Lake Mills, IA 50450 is in charge of arrangements.

You can contact the family with on-line condolences at: www.mittelstadtfuneralhome.com

641-592-0221