Marilyn Kumsher, 57 of Garner and formerly of Britt, passed away Thursday, March 1, 2018 at Muse Norris Hospice Inpatient Unit in Mason City.

A Mass of Christian Burial for Marilyn Kumsher will be held on Wednesday, March 7, 2018 at 10:30 AM at St. Patrick’s Catholic Church, 139 3rd Street Southeast in Britt with Fr. Jim Dubert officiating. Burial will be in St. Patrick’s Catholic Cemetery.

Visitation will be held on Wednesday, March 7, 2018 from 9:00 AM – 10:30 AM at St. Patrick’s Catholic Church in Britt.

