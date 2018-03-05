Forest City High School Alum to Host Art Show at Waldorf University

Forest City High School alum, Andrew May, will host an art show and reception on Tuesday, March 20 at the Art Gallery in the Waldorf University Campus Center.

The reception will run from 5:30 – 7 p.m. The artist talk will begin at 6:30 p.m. Featured art includes paintings, graphic designs and pencil and charcoal drawings from May’s student career at Waldorf University – fall 2014 to present. Admission is free.

Hours for the Waldorf University Art Gallery are 8 a.m. to 10 p.m., March 12-21.