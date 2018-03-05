February Was Wetter Than Normal

Iowans have flipped the calendar to March and many are dreaming of warm spring days after a February that included a lot of heavy snow, ice and extreme cold. Iowa Climatologist Harry Hillaker says the heaviest snowfall totals last month were recorded along the Highway 20 corridor.

It was the snowiest month for the State of Iowa in exactly three years, since February of 2015. The first half of last month was quite a bit colder than normal, but the second half ran slightly warmer than usual for a February in Iowa.

The temperature extremes ranged from 18-below-zero on February 6 in Cresco and Webster City to a high of 70 on February 27 in Lamoni.