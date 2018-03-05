Ernst Follows up on Cedar Rapids Flood Letter, Stresses Importance of Strong Rural Broadband Infrastructure at EPW Hearing

U.S. Senator Joni Ernst (R-IA) a member of the Senate Environment and Public Works Committee, raised questions at a hearing entitled, “The Administration’s Framework for Rebuilding Infrastructure in America.” The Senator questioned Assistant Secretary of the Army for Civil Works R.D. James on a letter she sent him regarding the Cedar Rapids flood project. She also asked U.S. Department of Transportation Secretary Elaine Chao about the administration’s path forward for rural broadband deployment. Watch Senator Ernst’s question on the Cedar Rapids flood project by clicking on the image below. Watch Senator Ernst’s question concerning rural broadband by clicking on the image below. https://youtu.be/QQS4j5E7VLs