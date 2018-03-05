Bald Eagle Nest Monitoring Workshop Scheduled

Every year, all across the state of Iowa, citizen scientists, trained through the Iowa Department of Natural Resources’ Volunteer Wildlife Monitoring Program (VWMP), make enormous contributions to wildlife conservation. Program Coordinator Stephanie Shepherd explains, “We just don’t have enough staff in the DNR to adequately monitor all the vulnerable species that we need to. This is where citizen scientists play a crucial role.” Every March and April, Shepherd travels around the state to lead training workshops that ready folks to collect data on some of Iowa’s critical wildlife.

If you are interested in getting involved with the VWMP, the DNR will be hosting a Bald Eagle Nest Monitoring Workshop on Saturday, March 17th, at the Forest City YMCA. The workshop will run from 12:30-4:00 PM , with a $5 fee to cover the cost of materials.

Although the DNR offers different workshops for different wildlife species, the Forest City workshop will deal with monitoring Bald Eagle nests in Iowa. Volunteers will be taught how to collect data on specific nesting sites around the state and submit pertinent data such as how many young birds fledge. “This data collection requires lots of patience and some good optics in order to watch the nest from a distance and not disturb the birds,” Shepherd indicates. Last year, volunteers reported on over 100 Bald Eagle nests across the state.

Shepherd says, “The Volunteer Wildlife Monitoring Program provides an opportunity for adults who love the outdoors and wildlife to be directly involved with the conservation and monitoring of Iowa’s resources. The work done is crucial to the well-being of these species.” For more information about the Winnebago County event, or to register for the workshop, people should visit: http://www.iowadnr.com/volunteerwildlifemonitoring/ or e-mail vwmp@dnr.iowa.gov .