Ardeen M. (Hansen) Luker, 89, of Mason City, formerly of Garner, died Sunday, March 4, 2018 at the Good Shepherd Health Center in Mason City.

Funeral services will be held 10:30 A.M., Saturday, March 10th at St. Paul Lutheran Church in Garner with Rev. Scott Kozisek officiating. Cremation will follow the service with burial at a later date in Concord Township Cemetery.

Visitation will be held from 5 to 7 P.M., Friday at the Cataldo Funeral Chapel, 160 E. 4th St., Garner with a VFW Auxiliary service at 5 P.M. Visitation will resume one hour prior to services at the church.

In lieu of flowers, memorials may be directed to Hospice of North Iowa.

Ardeen Mardell Luker, the daughter of William and Lydia (Meyer) Schneider, was born September 15, 1928. She was raised on the Schneider family farm southwest of Ventura and attended Ventura Community Schools. In July of 1946, she was married to Darold Fjetland. They lived in Rockwell where they raised their family until moving to Amarillo, TX in 1966. Darold was killed in a car accident in Amarillo and Ardeen then returned to Iowa. On June 27, 1971 she was married to Alvin “Pete” Hansen at Our Savior’s Lutheran Church in Mason City. They lived in Garner where Ardeen operated Hansen Upholstery for over 20 years. She also worked at Target in Mason City and Coast to Coast in Garner. Ardeen enjoyed wintering in Arizona with Pete visiting family and friends. In May of 2007, she was married to Gilbert Luker. They enjoyed five years in Mason City until he passed away in 2012. Ardeen enjoyed fishing, camping, making quilts and ceramics.

She was a member of Bethlehem Lutheran Church in Mason City and was a past member of St. Paul Lutheran Church in Garner where she was active in the LWML. She also belonged to the Garner VFW Auxiliary.

Ardeen is survived by her five children, Michael Fjetland (Laura Blackburn) of Clear Lake, TX, Gary (Rhonda) Fjetland of Amarillo, TX, Steve (Kathy) Fjetland of Katy, TX, Linda (Cecil) Myers of Albuquerque, NM and Rose (Russ) Walker of Mason City; step children, Dennis (Kathy) Hansen of Mason City, Diane (Rick) Rose of Amarillo, TX, Eric (Lori) Hansen of Garner, Kathy (Tom) Montgomery of Forest City, David (Anita) Strommen of Salina, KS; a step daughter-in-law, Mary Rodriguez of Mason City; step children, Rohn (Georgia) Luker, Jayne Cambronne and Katherine Bart; many grandchildren and great grandchildren; three brothers, Larry (Jeri) Schneider of Phoenix, AZ, Roger (Mary) Schneider of Tucson, AZ and Bernie (Laura) Schneider of Washington; a brother-in-law, John Hanson of Klemme; and many nieces and nephews.

She was preceded in death by her parents; husbands, Darold, Pete and Gilbert; a step daughter, Marian Edelen; step-son, Rodney Hansen; a sister, Ardella Hanson; and brothers, Fred, Tom and Bill Schneider.