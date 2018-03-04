SUNDAY TALK: Nicholson Encourages Residents to Push to Retain State Backfill Money

In 2013, then Governor Branstad and the Iowa Legislature cut property tax rates and return, promised counties severely effected by the cut, money that would make up the difference. This backfill money was to be used to develop business and industry, increase job opportunities, and lessen the tax burden on area taxpayers. Winnebago County receives just over $431,000 in backfill monies while Hancock County receives just over $117,000 and Worth County will get just over $418,000. By contrast, with the addition of the Prestage Foods in Wright County among other industrial expansions, the county will receive just over $92,000 in backfill monies.

Now the state wants to take these dollars away from counties for use elsewhere. Winnebago County, which has recently gone through a budget crisis, but managed to straighten things out, uses the backfill to pay for wind generation units and development. If the state pulls those funds, the county has two options. They can increase taxes which officials say are high enough and must not go higher, or they can issue general obligation bonds and use tax dollars to pay the bond debt. In either case, the money would have to come from taxpayers.

Several counties in the state have become extremely successful in marketing business and industry to expand into their county. Others, like Winnebago, are at a tipping point where the jobs are readily available, but there aren’t enough people to fill them. This puts constraints on major corporations and industry wanting to relocate here. County officials continually work to try and get prospective employees to move to the area to fill the jobs.

One curious note in all this is that those counties which have seen the greatest growth, also receive anywhere from $1 million to $6 million in backfill assistance. They generally have a major city within their boundaries and their growth has allowed them to use tax dollars generated from business and industry expansion to equal what they get in backfill dollars. This has prompted many county officials to push for backfill roll backs in those counties and diverting the dollars to those counties still trying to entice business and manufacturing expansion into counties where it is needed.

Winnebago and Worth Betterment Corporation Executive Teresa Nicholson spoke with KIOW News Director A. J. Taylor in the Newsroom about this dramatic change, it’s impacts, and eventual ramifications to Worth and Winnebago Counties.