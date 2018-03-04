Ernst Applauds U.S. Move to Arm Ukraine Following NDAA Provision

U.S. Senator Joni Ernst (R-IA), a member of the Senate Armed Services Committee and combat veteran, applauded news that the first shipment of weapons provided by the United States is expected to arrive in Ukraine in the coming weeks. Senator Ernst has long called for this action, and worked to include her provision included in the Fiscal Year 2018 National Defense Authorization Act (NDAA) to assist Ukraine in combating pro-Russian rebels through lethal and non-lethal support. “Ukraine is a critical ally to the United States, and I am so pleased to see our country provide this long-overdue assistance in Ukraine’s fight to push back against growing Russian aggression. I have continually stressed the importance of supporting our partners around the globe. Providing lethal aid to Ukraine shows that the United States is serious about protecting the interests of our nation and our allies.” The NDAA, which was signed into law in December 2017, included an Ernst provision that authorized increased funding of lethal and non-lethal support for Ukraine.