NORTH IOWA OUTDOORS: Ruger Tract Acquired by the Winnebago Conservation Board

The Winnebago County Conservation Board has acquired the Ruger Tract, a wildlife habitat located 3 1/4 miles north of Buffalo Center on County Road R20. Winnebago County Conservation Board Director Robert Schwartz explained how the board came about getting the tract.

Funding for the acquisition came from the State of Iowa Wildlife Stamp Grant, a North American Wetland Conservation Act, and from ITC Midwest funds in exchange for an easement granted by Winnebago County to construct new transmission lines across another county owned wildlife area. Schwartz stresses that absolutely no county tax dollars were used in this purchase.

According to Schwartz, the land is open to the public for a multitude of uses including hunting.

There will be a large variety of game on the tract for hunters to pursue.

The tract is now open for free public use.