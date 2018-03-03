Ernst Continues to Stress Importance of RFS at White House

U.S. Senator Joni Ernst (R-IA) issued a statement following today’s meeting at the White House with industry leaders to discuss the importance of the Renewable Fuel Standard (RFS) to Iowa: “Rural America is the backbone of our country, and as I made clear again today, the RFS is working for corn farmers, ethanol and biodiesel producers, and our rural communities. I’m encouraged that President Trump agrees the year-round sale of E15 will bring down Renewable Identification Numbers (RINs) prices. RINs drive corn demand and biofuels production in Iowa, helping promote innovation and growth across our state’s agriculture sector. While no decision was reached today, I remain fully committed to protecting the RFS and will not support anything that will harm the 88,000 farms in Iowa or the 50,000 jobs tied to the renewable fuels industry.” This follows a recent report that highlights the importance of the renewable fuels industry and the RFS, which created $2.4 billion in household income and supported almost 50,000 jobs across Iowa in 2017.