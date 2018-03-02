Shirley Engstrom, 96, of Kanawha passed away Thursday, March 1, 2018 at the Kanawha Community Home.

Funeral services for Shirley Engstrom will be held on Monday, March 5, 2018 at 10:30 AM at the Kanawha Lutheran Church, 124 West Fourth Street in Kanawha, with Pastor Geoffrey White officiating. Burial will take place at Elmwood Cemetery near Renwick.

Visitation will be held on Sunday, March 4, 2018 from 3:00 – 5:00 PM at Ewing Funeral Home, 118 East Second Street in Kanawha, and will continue one hour prior to services at the church on Monday.

