A funeral service for Ron DeLong will be Thursday, March 8th, at 10:30 AM at Zion Lutheran Church in Rake, IA. Visitation will be from 4 to 7 PM Wednesday at Oakcrest Funeral Services Winter Chapel, Buffalo Center, IA and will continue one hour prior to the service at the church on Thursday.

Ronald D. DeLong died Friday, March 1, 2018, at Mercy Medical Center North Iowa, Mason City, at the age of 61.