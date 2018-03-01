Stellar Industries Zrostlik Helps Launch Workplace Learning Partnerships

The presidents of Iowa’s community colleges and the Iowa Association of Business and Industry have signed an agreement to “catalogue” the hands-on workplace training that’s available for students.

That’s Liang C. Wee, president of Northeast Iowa Community College in Peosta. David Zrostlik, the president of Stellar Industries in Garner, is chairman of the Iowa Association of Business and Industry’s board of directors. He says the partnership aims to highlight the community college training programs that help students land one of the many jobs available in Iowa’s manufacturing sector.

Rob Denson, the president of Des Moines Area Community College, says the best way for businesses to “prime the pipeline” is hire a student while they’re in college.

Governor Kim Reynolds says there is a “war for talent out there” and she’d like to see every community college student have the opportunity to learn in a workplace.