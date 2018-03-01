Reynolds on New Gun Regulations in Iowa

Iowa Gov. Kim Reynolds is declining to comment on whether the Iowa Legislature should enact new gun regulations in response to a mass shooting in Florida.

Reynolds said Wednesday when asked about the issue: “I’m not saying yes. I’m not saying no.”

A 19-year-old is accused of fatally shooting 17 people at a school in Parkland, Florida, on Feb. 14. Authorities have since revealed the alleged gunman had an extensive record of warning signs.

The governor says it’s important to ensure current systems for addressing public safety issues are working. Reynolds says she’s asked Iowa agencies to review existing policies. She says it’s not clear whether that will lead to legislation because possible changes may not require it.

Reynolds’ response to the shooting has included highlighting mental health. The Iowa Legislature is considering legislation to expand mental health services.