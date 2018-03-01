Ornamental and Turfgrass Applicators Course Offered March 7

Worth County will offer the Ornamental and Turfgrass Applicators Continuing Instruction Course (CIC) for commercial pesticide applicators Wednesday, March 7, 2018. The program can be seen at locations across Iowa through the Iowa State University Extension and Outreach Pesticide Safety Education Program (PSEP) team.

The local attendance site is the Worth County Extension Office at 1206 3rd Ave. N in Northwood. The course runs from 9 to 11:30 a.m. The registration fee is $35. To register or to obtain additional information about the CIC, contact the ISU Extension and Outreach office in Worth County by phoning 641-324-1531.

The course will provide continuing instructional credit for commercial pesticide applicators certified in categories 3O, 3T, 3OT, and 10. The IDALS required topics to be covered include equipment calibration and safe application techniques; pesticide drift reduction; and phytotoxicity. Pest and pest management topics (including pesticides) include updates on emerald ash borer and bur oak blight; hard to control weeds in lawns; RoundUp for lawns; compaction reduction strategies; identification of common turfgrass insects; and disease identification symptoms on golf courses.

Additional information and registration forms for this and other courses being offered by the PSEP team can be accessed at www.extension.iastate.edu/psep.