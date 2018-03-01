On Golden Pond Cast Announced, Tickets on Sale March 8

BrickStreet Theatre is proud to present On Golden Pond the last two weekends of April in its storefront location, BrickStreet on Clark. A full set has been created inside this intimate venue at 122 N. Clark Street in downtown Forest City. Audiences will enjoy being in close proximity to the actors as this award-winning story unfolds.

Eight performances of On Golden Pond will be held Thursday thru Sunday, April 19-22 and April 26-29. All shows begin at 7 p.m. with doors opening at 6:30 p.m. A limited supply of tickets, 50 per night, will go on sale Thursday, March. 8th. All seats are general admission. Tickets may be purchased for $10 each at the Chamber of Commerce in Forest City, online through www.brickstreettheatre.org, or at the door, pending availability.

The multi-generational cast is comprised of Terry Schropshire (Forest City) as Norman Thayer; Linda Ferjak (Forest City) as Ethel Thayer; Jacob Gray (Clear Lake) as Charlie; Emily Sopko (Forest City) as Chelsea Thayer Wayne; Troy Thompson (Forest City) as Bill Ray; and Lucas Plaehn (Forest City) as young Billy Ray.

Joy Newcom is directing the show with support from Vanessa Doden as stage manager.

On Golden Pond by Ernest Thompson is a classic American comedy/drama that’s every bit as touching, warm, and witty today as when it debuted on Broadway in 1979. Thompson revised the play into an Academy Award-winning movie that was released in December 1981, starring Henry Fonda, Katherine Hepburn, and Jane Fonda.

Audience members will follow retired couple Ethel and Norman Thayer as they spend another summer at their home on Golden Pond. This year, their daughter Chelsea visits, bringing along her fiancé and his 13-year-old son. The turbulent relationship between father and daughter, the generation gap between young and old, and the difficulties facing a couple in the twilight years of a long marriage, all combine in a play that gives unique insight into the modern American family.