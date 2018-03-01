Local Patients Watch as Mental Health Bill Moves Through the Iowa Senate

Area groups and individuals calling for improvements in Iowa’s mental health care system say it appears some progress may be near. After shutdowns of mental health hospitals and near divisions in the County Social Services program to which counties surrounding Winnebago are a member off, the state seems to be making progress on coming up with a partial solution.

On Tuesday, the Iowa House passed a comprehensive plan to improve access to mental health care services in Iowa. Marion County Sheriff Jason Sandholdt was among advocates who were at the statehouse Wednesday to lobby Senators to approve that bill.

The bill primarily outlines new policies. For example, supporters believe a regulatory change will boost the number of spaces for patients who are not having an acute mental health care crisis, but who need still need residential care. The bill also seeks to relieve local police departments of the duty of transporting Iowans suffering a mental health crisis. Patients instead could be transported by private services that have secured vehicles and trained drivers.

Area agencies such as the 21 county alliance to assist mental health patients known as County Social Services, typically will pay all or part of the expense to drive patients to and from hospitals and clinics in Black Hawk County. One of those locations, which is owned by the county, is now up for sale after having continuously lost nearly $2 million annually. County Social Services has paid $1.2 million annually to keep the facility open. Managed Care Organizations or MCO’s are one of the reasons for the center losing as much money as they do. Claims sent to the MCO’s are often denied on technicalities in the paperwork or lack of coverage.

This bill calls for designating six “access centers” around the state where health care professionals are available to assess patients of any age who may not need to be admitted to a psychiatric hospital. This has met with some concerns for local patients ad their families who wonder how accessible those centers would be to those in the rural communities. Local officials in Winnebago, Hancock, and Worth Counties have continually expressed displeasure over a perception of rural patients getting a backseat in treatment availability to those of the more metropolitan setting such as Des Moines, Council Bluffs, or Davenport.

Mary Neubauer of Clive began “speaking out for change” after her son, Sergei, took his life in September. She says her son’s story “shows those with mental illnesses don’t have time to wait.”

More than 5,000 people have signed an on-line petition that calls for urgent action to address deficiencies in Iowa’s mental health care system. Steve Baumert, the president and CEO of Jennie Edmonson Hospital in Council Bluffs is chairman of the Iowa Hospital Association’s board of directors. He was at the statehouse Wednesday to deliver that message to state policymakers.

According to the National Alliance for the Mentally Ill, the state has “consistently” ranked among the bottom five states in programs and services available to mentally ill Iowans. Peggy Huppert of the National Alliance on Mental Illness says many parts of the state, including north Iowa have reached a “tipping point.”

Preliminary discussions also continued at the statehouse over a plan to improve mental health care services for children.