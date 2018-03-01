Literacy Week Highlights The Need to Read

Friday marks the birthday of famed childrens’ author Dr. Seuss, so schools across Iowa and nationwide are holding events all this week to celebrate literacy. Jaimi Bird, a speech language pathologist, says students in her learning center’s LEAP, or Language Enrichment Academic Program, are learning to love reading.

Bird runs Enrichment Therapy & Learning Center in Urbandale which tutors children from ages two through 18. She says literacy is vital and it’s a skill that directly impacts academic and social prosperity.

As part of Read Across America Week, Bird offers some advice for parents on helping their kids pick books they’ll read.

Studies find children who read at home enjoy a substantial advantage over children who don’t. The National Education Association’s Read Across America Week is an annual reading motivation and awareness program that calls for every child in every community to celebrate reading. Friday would’ve been Theodor Seuss Geisel’s 114th birthday.