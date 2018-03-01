HCHS Foundation to host Dueling Pianos

The Hancock County Health System Foundation will be hosting a new fundraiser this year – The Dueling Pianos of Andy Anderson and Mike Leeds. Since 2008, the entertaining duo has been performing a high energy, engaging piano routine of top 40 hits and song requests from 1950 through today.

The event will take place Saturday, March 24th at the Duncan Community Ballroom in Duncan, Iowa. Doors open at 6:30pm with entertainment from 7:30 to 10:30.

Tickets for general admission are $25.00 each. Booths that seat 4 can also be reserved for $25.00.

There will also be a silent auction and a $500 cash raffle. Raffle tickets are now available to purchase at HCHS.

Proceeds from this event go to help fund Hancock County Health System.

To reserve your tickets or donate a silent auction item, call HCHS Foundation Director Jodi Ball at 641-843-5150.