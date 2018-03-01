Ernst Named to Bipartisan Joint Select Committee to Reform Budget Process

Senator Joni Ernst has been named to serve on the bipartisan, bicameral Joint Select Committee on Budget and Appropriations Process Reform, which will focus on fixing the broken budgeting process. Following the announcement, Senator Ernst issued a statement: “Washington’s budget process is simply not working. Time and again, Congress has funded our government from one short-sighted, band-aid bill to another, failing to balance the budget, recklessly spending taxpayer dollars, and jeopardizing many vital programs to our nation. I am looking forward to getting to work with my colleagues on both sides of the aisle to fix our broken budget process so that we can find a fiscally responsible path forward.” Joint Select Committee on Budget and Appropriations Process Reform Members: Senate Members: · Sen. Roy Blunt (R-MO) · Sen. Joni Ernst (R-IA) · Sen. James Lankford (R-OK) · Sen. David Perdue (R-GA) · Sen. Michael Bennet (D-CO) · Sen. Mazie Hirono (D-HI) · Sen. Brian Schatz (D-HI) · Sen. Sheldon Whitehouse (D-RI) House Members: · Rep. Jodey Arrington (R-TX) · Rep. Pete Sessions (R-TX) · Rep. Steve Womack (R-AR) · Rep. Rob Woodall (R-GA) · Rep. Derek Kilmer (D-WA) · Rep. Nita Lowey (D-NY) · Rep. Lucille Roybal-Allard (D-CA) · Rep. John Yarmuth (D-KY) The Joint Select Committee on Budget and Appropriations Process Reform – which was established earlier this year by the Bipartisan Budget Act of 2018 – must complete a report and legislative text by November 30, 2018.