Ducks Unlimited Schedules Numerous Upcoming Events

The Winnebago and Hancock County Ducks Unlimited have scheduled a number of events during the months of March and April. Steve Rollefson of Ducks Unlimited says the Spnsor Banquet is fast approaching and will be held this weekend.

Rollefson says the “regular” Ducks Unlimited banquet will be held on March 24th.

Rollefson said that “Greenwing Day” is coming up on April 7th and is a great way to get youth involved in the Ducks Unlimited activities.

Those needing more information about any of the upcoming Ducks Unlimited events should contact Chuck Smoley at (641) 590-2086 or Steve Rollefson at (641) 590-1189.