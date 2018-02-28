Stop Hunger Event To Take Place Today

Waldorf University will be hosting a Stop Hunger Food Packing Event on Wednesday from 2pm to 6pm in the Atrium on campus. Waldorf University Assistant Professor of Religion and Philosophy Steve Smith, a principle organizer of the event said, that although they aren’t exactly sure where the food is being sent, it is going to people in need.

Smith talked about what the meals consist of.

Smith says that they do have a goal they would like to see met. To do so, donations are needed.

Donations can be sent to Immanuel Lutheran Church, 246 south Clark Street, Forest City, Iowa 50436. Checks should be brought to the event and made out to Immanuel Lutheran Church with Stop Hunger indicated in the memo line.

IF you are interested in helping pack the food, contact Reisetter at (641) 585-8681 or email her at reisettern@waldorf.edu. Volunteers are scheduled for one hour sessions.