Ryan Meyers is the MBT KIOW Prep of the Week for February 28, 2018

This week’s MBT KIOW Prep of the Week is a senior at Garner-Hayfield-Ventura High School. Ryan Meyers helped the Cardinals into the substate final with a 49-29 win over arch-rival Forest City Tuesday night. Ryan led the Cardinals with 14 points on 5 of 8 shooting, with 4 rebounds and 2 assists in the rubber match between the schools. Meyers was also named to the Top of Iowa West first team this season. Congratulations to Garner-Hayfield-Ventura senior Ryan Meyers, this week’s MBT KIOW Prep of the Week.

 

Others considered:  James Betz, GHV Boys Basketball; Rachel Leerar, West Hancock Girls Basketball

