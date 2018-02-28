Ernst Meets with Ambassador Branstad in China to Discuss U.S.-China Trade Partnership

In addition to U.S. Senator Joni Ernst’s (R-IA) visit to South Korea and Japan, the Iowa senator traveled to China on Saturday, February 24th to meet with U.S. Ambassador to the People’s Republic of China and former Governor of Iowa, Terry Branstad. They discussed the importance of maintaining a strong trade partnership between the U.S. and China. “Ambassador Branstad and I had an important and productive discussion about fostering a stronger trade partnership for our agricultural exports. Fair and reciprocal trade will advance both the United States’ economic and national security interests in the region,” said Senator Ernst. “As the United States’ largest agricultural export market, a strong trade relationship between the two nations is vital. We are committed to continuing our dialogue to advance U.S. interests in the region.” Additionally, as Chairman of the Senate Armed Services Subcommittee on Emerging Threats and Capabilities, Senator Ernst discussed with Ambassador Branstad ways the United States can engage with China and other nations in the region to de-escalate tensions with North Korea. Ernst added, “The diplomatic relationship between China and the United States is critical, especially as we work with our partners in the region to deter current and future acts of aggression by North Korea. I am thankful for the Ambassador’s leadership on behalf of our nation in these areas, and look forward to continuing to work with him and the Trump administration to ensure that the United States remains a leader in the region.”