Worth Board to Review Drainage and New Confinement Construction

The Worth County Board of Supervisors will meet this morning to first hear from County Engineer Mike Bode on the Integrated Roadside Vegetation Management Plan. The board may adopt the measure or consider it for further discussion.

Drainage will then take over the meeting as the board will look at work on Drainage District #23 and the accompanying Common Outlet reports for Drainage Districts 7, 8, 18, and 68. The board will then review and possibly approve a contractor Pay Request for work done on Drainage District #21. discussion on Drainage District 21 West Main will also be had to find out the status of the project.

The board will then hear about a Master Matrix for a New Hog confinement Construction by Norske 3. The meeting will be a Public Hearing on the project that will begin around 10am. The public is invited to attend the hearing and voice their concerns.

The board will meet in the Worth County Courthouse in Northwood beginning at 9am.