Roger A. Anderson, 69, of Clarion passed away Sunday, February 18, 2018 at his home.

Memorial services for Roger Anderson will be held on Saturday, March 3, 2018 at 11:00 AM at First United Methodist Church, 201 3rd Avenue North East in Clarion, with Pastor Mike Gudka officiating.

Visitation will be held beginning at 9:00 AM until service time at the church on Saturday.

