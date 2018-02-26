Lyle R. Ross, Jr., 74, of Crystal Lake went to be with the Lord on Saturday, February 24, 2018 at the Hancock County Memorial Hospital in Britt.

Funeral services will be held 10 A.M., Saturday, March 3, 2018 at the Cataldo Funeral Home in Britt with Rev. Art Zewert, Hospice of North Iowa Chaplain officiating. Burial will be at the Bricelyn Lutheran Church Cemetery, Bricelyn, MN.

Visitation will be held one hour prior to services at the funeral home on Saturday.

Arrangements are with Cataldo Funeral Home of Britt. 641-843-3811 www.cataldofuneralhome.com