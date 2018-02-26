Hancock County Board to Hold Public Hearings on Swine Finisher Confinements

The Hancock County Board of Supervisors will meet this morning beginning at 9am by going through and allowing or disallowing various farm credit applications. Then at 9:30am, the board will conduct a public hearing on the matrix scoring for two new 2500 head deep pit swine finisher confinement buildings for a new swine confinement facility. The proposed construction will take place on the Snowflake Farms LLC in the Boone Township. The board will consider a construction permit application for Snowflake Farms. The public is invited to attend the meeting and voice their opinion on the matter.

Drainage issues will then be addressed by the board. Tom Chizek will address the board on lowering culverts in Drainage Districts 3 & 4 Lateral 8. then the board will look at setting a date and time for opening bids and the awarding of the project for the Tri-Joint Drain 49-1-125. A second change order for Drainage District 1 and 2 West Main, along with Drainage District 38 Main A, and Drainage District 1 and 2 Lateral 24 projects will also be reviewed.

Another invoice agreement to be reviewed concerns Bolton and Menk. The invoice surrounds work on Drainage District 44 and Drainage District 8 Lateral 3.

Other discussions to be had during the meeting include setting a date and time for a public hearing on the county budget, continuing discussion on the petition to bond for improvement on the Galls Creek watershed, and the listing of the Duncan Heights property.

The board will meet in the Hancock County Courthouse in Garner.