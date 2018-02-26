Dennis M. Moore, 70, of Webster City and formerly of Dows, passed away Friday, February 23, 2018 at Trinity Regional Medical Center in Fort Dodge.

Funeral services for Dennis Moore will be held on Thursday, March 1, 2018 at 7:00 PM at First Lutheran Church, 206 West Ellsworth in Dows, with Mr. Stan Watne officiating. Military graveside honors will take place at 10:00 AM on Friday, March 2, 2018 at Fairview Cemetery in Dows.

Visitation for Dennis Moore will be held from 5:00 – 7:00 PM on Thursday, March 1, 2018 at First Lutheran Church in Dows.

