Tax Rates Remain to Remain the Same in Lake Mills

The City of Lake Mills is joining the growing list of area cities and counties who will not change their tax rates for the upcoming fiscal year. The current levy of $13.56363 per $1,000 assessed valuation for residential property and $3.003375 for assessed valuation for agricultural land within the city limits.

The council unanimously approved the measure citing little if any increase in the overall budget from the current fiscal year. Other cities seeing similar maintenance of tax rates includes Forest City. Forest City Mayor Byron Ruiter recently commented on the tax issue in his city.