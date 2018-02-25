Ernst Applauds Reynolds Administration for Implementing Investing in Opportunity Act in Iowa

U.S. Senator Joni Ernst applauded the Reynolds Administration’s announcement today encouraging local communities, cities, and counties to apply to be considered Opportunity Zones, a new program that promotes investment in low-income areas. Opportunity Zones were established through the Investing in Opportunity Act, legislation that Senator Ernst helped champion that was enacted into law through the Tax Cuts and Jobs Act. “I am thrilled that Iowans across the state will have the opportunity to apply for this greatly-needed program,” said Senator Ernst. “This program, implemented through the Tax Cuts and Jobs Act, includes much-needed tax relief for low and middle-income earners. I applaud the Reynolds Administration for utilizing this opportunity in Iowa, which will incentivize private investment in struggling communities, spur economic growth in poverty-stricken areas, and bring hope and opportunity back to many distressed rural communities in Iowa.”